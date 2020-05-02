Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Jesse Keith Whitley chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Try To Change My Ways." He is the son of country star Lorrie Morgan and country legend Keith Whitley. "We ended up choosing 'Try To Change My Ways' as the single and I think it pertains to me," he said. "To come out of the gate with a brand new album and brand new single, that's the song to do it with." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "During this time, it's nice. There are so many people home right now and they are listening to new music. Sadly, we are not playing shows right now, but luckily, we are in the digital era, so we are still okay." Regarding his musical inspirations, he said, "I'm a visual person. When I listen to music, I am almost picturing a music video in my head. If I am hearing a song, I am living that video in my head. What inspires me most about music is being able to touch people with it. Sometimes, I listen to songs and I get sad, happy, or mad, and that can be inspiring for anybody." For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, he said, "Get used to the word 'no' and don't let it knock you down. That's all right because not everybody is going to like what's being done. There is room for everybody. Find your niche and work your craft. Hone it, work it and perfect your craft. Never stop." He shared that his father, the late but great Keith Whitley was a profound musical influence in his life. "Vocally, his music and my music are very different but at the same time, they are somewhat similar. He was absolutely an influence on my music for sure," he said, prior to noting that he would love to someday see his late father in the Country Music Hall of Fame. "I think it would be deserved," he added. For his fans, he concluded about the new single, "I hope the fans like it. We have been working really hard on this new album, and the single. We've put our hearts in everything, and I hope the fans enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed putting it together." To learn more about country artist Jesse Keith Whitley and his music, check out his This song will be released on May 9, which coincides with the 31st anniversary of his father's death. "When I heard the work tape that I wanted to cut this song, but I had no idea that it was going to be a single until we got it done," he said."We ended up choosing 'Try To Change My Ways' as the single and I think it pertains to me," he said. "To come out of the gate with a brand new album and brand new single, that's the song to do it with."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "During this time, it's nice. There are so many people home right now and they are listening to new music. Sadly, we are not playing shows right now, but luckily, we are in the digital era, so we are still okay."Regarding his musical inspirations, he said, "I'm a visual person. When I listen to music, I am almost picturing a music video in my head. If I am hearing a song, I am living that video in my head. What inspires me most about music is being able to touch people with it. Sometimes, I listen to songs and I get sad, happy, or mad, and that can be inspiring for anybody."For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, he said, "Get used to the word 'no' and don't let it knock you down. That's all right because not everybody is going to like what's being done. There is room for everybody. Find your niche and work your craft. Hone it, work it and perfect your craft. Never stop."He shared that his father, the late but great Keith Whitley was a profound musical influence in his life. "Vocally, his music and my music are very different but at the same time, they are somewhat similar. He was absolutely an influence on my music for sure," he said, prior to noting that he would love to someday see his late father in the Country Music Hall of Fame. "I think it would be deserved," he added.For his fans, he concluded about the new single, "I hope the fans like it. We have been working really hard on this new album, and the single. We've put our hearts in everything, and I hope the fans enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed putting it together."To learn more about country artist Jesse Keith Whitley and his music, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter More about Jesse Keith Whitley, keith whitley, Single, Country, lorrie morgan Jesse Keith Whitley keith whitley Single Country lorrie morgan