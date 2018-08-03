By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Veteran rock star Jerry Lee Lewis, affectionately known as "The Killer," will be performing in Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 10. Alan D. Valentine, the Symphony president and CEO, noted that they are very honored that Jerry Lee Lewis has chosen to play the Schermerhorn for his return to Nashville. He added that his appearance will be one of the highlights of the line-up for their entire season. They are thrilled to add him as one of the true legends of American music to their hallowed stage. Most impressive about Jerry Lee Lewis has been considered one of the greatest singer-songwriters, musicians, and pianists of our time. He is known for such smash singles as "Crazy Arms," "Whole Lotta Shakin'," and his signature song "Great Balls of Fire." Aside from his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and several Grammy awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammy awards in 2005). To learn more about iconic rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, check out his This will mark his return to Nashville for the first time since 2014. The tickets for this event will go on sale to the general public on the morning of August 10.Alan D. Valentine, the Symphony president and CEO, noted that they are very honored that Jerry Lee Lewis has chosen to play the Schermerhorn for his return to Nashville. He added that his appearance will be one of the highlights of the line-up for their entire season. They are thrilled to add him as one of the true legends of American music to their hallowed stage.Most impressive about Jerry Lee Lewis is that he is entering the seventh decade of his music career. He was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , in its inaugural class of 1986, in its "Performers" category.Jerry Lee Lewis has been considered one of the greatest singer-songwriters, musicians, and pianists of our time. He is known for such smash singles as "Crazy Arms," "Whole Lotta Shakin'," and his signature song "Great Balls of Fire."Aside from his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and several Grammy awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammy awards in 2005).To learn more about iconic rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, check out his official website More about Jerry lee lewis, Schermerhorn, Symphony Center, Nashville, Rock Jerry lee lewis Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville Rock