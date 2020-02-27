By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Living rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis returned to the music business following his recovery from a stroke that he suffered at his home in Nesbit, Mississippi. He thought that he was not going to play the piano again, and he entered a rehabilitation facility in an effort to regain the use of his right hand. Fortunately, he realized that his fingers started moving. According to Affectionately known as "The Killer," Lewis collaborated with veteran producer T-Bone Burnett on his forthcoming album. He also shared that he hopes to someday be inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. "I would like that to happen," he remarked. "I don't know any reason why not. You couldn't be any more country than I am." His signature songs "‘Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On'" and "Great Balls of Fire" both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. Ironically enough, in November of 2019, Digital Journal published the following op-ed as to why Jerry Lee Lewis belongs in the This past December, as Jerry Lee Lewis receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker John Gehrig To learn more about Jerry Lee Lewis and his music, check out his Lewis entered a Nashville recording studio, the East Iris Studios, last month, which was something that he didn't think was going to happen. He had suffered a stroke back in February of 2019, which turned out to be more serious than people expected. It left him with mobility issues and many featured that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer would not survive.He thought that he was not going to play the piano again, and he entered a rehabilitation facility in an effort to regain the use of his right hand. Fortunately, he realized that his fingers started moving. According to Rolling Stone , Lewis acknowledged that he "couldn't believe it," especially since he had not experienced anything like that in the past. He wound up playing the piano with his right hand. This was quite incredible since he didn't think he would ever play again.Affectionately known as "The Killer," Lewis collaborated with veteran producer T-Bone Burnett on his forthcoming album.He also shared that he hopes to someday be inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. "I would like that to happen," he remarked. "I don't know any reason why not. You couldn't be any more country than I am."His signature songs "‘Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On'" and "Great Balls of Fire" both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts.Ironically enough, in November of 2019, Digital Journal published the following op-ed as to why Jerry Lee Lewis belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame This past December, as Digital Journal reported , Lewis was honored with a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail at The Lewis Ranch, his home in Mississippi.To learn more about Jerry Lee Lewis and his music, check out his official website More about Jerry lee lewis, Stroke, Album, Music, Rock and Roll Jerry lee lewis Stroke Album Music Rock and Roll Country