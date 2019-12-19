Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJerry Lee Lewis awarded Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis has a major reason to be proud. He was awarded the Mississippi Country Music Trail marker.
The living music legend was honored with a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail at The Lewis Ranch, his home in Mississippi. This event marked Lewis' first public appearance ever since the minor stroke that he suffered in March of 2019. The Mississippi Country Music Trail was founded in 2010 and it recognizes the state's contributions to country music.
Veteran country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart sang "Touching Home" in an acoustic fashion in Lewis' honor, and Lewis joined in and sang along with him. Governor Phil Bryant proclaimed that it is an honor to dedicate a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at The Lewis Ranch, which was established in 1973.
Joining Governor Bryant in this ceremony were Marty Stuart, the Mississippi Country Music Trail Chairman Craig Ray, Lewis' publicist Zach Farnum, DeSoto County Supervisor Michael Lee and Visit Mississippi Tourism Development Bureau Manager Kamel King; moreover, country queen Connie Smith and country artist Steve Azar were in attendance, as well as the Recording Academy's Jon Hornyak.
Lewis' marker is located at The Lewis Ranch in Nesbit, Mississippi and it is the trail's 34th marker. The Lewis Ranch is open for tours by appointment on their official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos' article on Jerry Lee Lewis deserving to be in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
More about Jerry lee lewis, Mississippi, Country, Music, Trail
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Adam Lambert and Katie Kadan steal the show at 'The Voice' finale Special
In Real Life talks holiday single, digital age, and dream duets Special
Review: ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ translates well to the musical stage Special
Hassan Diab, Lebanon's 'technocratic' premier
Bowing out in 2024? Cryptic Putin comment reignites speculation
Canadian startup gets a $65 million boost for fusion power plant
Op-Ed: Forget impeachment — Trump takes aim at dishwashers that explode
Sudanese celebrate, demand justice on uprising anniversary
Op-Ed: Brilliant, multi-coloured candy with no additives? It’s here!
Endangered black rhino born in French zoo