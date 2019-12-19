By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis has a major reason to be proud. He was awarded the Mississippi Country Music Trail marker. Veteran country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart sang "Touching Home" in an acoustic fashion in Lewis' honor, and Lewis joined in and sang along with him. Governor Phil Bryant proclaimed that it is an honor to dedicate a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at The Lewis Ranch, which was established in 1973. Joining Governor Bryant in this ceremony were Marty Stuart, the Mississippi Country Music Trail Chairman Craig Ray, Lewis' publicist Zach Farnum, DeSoto County Supervisor Michael Lee and Visit Mississippi Tourism Development Bureau Manager Kamel King; moreover, country queen Connie Smith and country artist Steve Azar were in attendance, as well as the Recording Academy's Jon Hornyak. Lewis' marker is located at The Lewis Ranch in Nesbit, Mississippi and it is the trail's 34th marker. The Lewis Ranch is open for tours by appointment on their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos' article on Jerry Lee Lewis deserving to be in the The living music legend was honored with a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail at The Lewis Ranch, his home in Mississippi. This event marked Lewis' first public appearance ever since the minor stroke that he suffered in March of 2019. The Mississippi Country Music Trail was founded in 2010 and it recognizes the state's contributions to country music.Veteran country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart sang "Touching Home" in an acoustic fashion in Lewis' honor, and Lewis joined in and sang along with him. Governor Phil Bryant proclaimed that it is an honor to dedicate a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at The Lewis Ranch, which was established in 1973.Joining Governor Bryant in this ceremony were Marty Stuart, the Mississippi Country Music Trail Chairman Craig Ray, Lewis' publicist Zach Farnum, DeSoto County Supervisor Michael Lee and Visit Mississippi Tourism Development Bureau Manager Kamel King; moreover, country queen Connie Smith and country artist Steve Azar were in attendance, as well as the Recording Academy's Jon Hornyak.Lewis' marker is located at The Lewis Ranch in Nesbit, Mississippi and it is the trail's 34th marker. The Lewis Ranch is open for tours by appointment on their official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos' article on Jerry Lee Lewis deserving to be in the Country Music Hall of Fame. More about Jerry lee lewis, Mississippi, Country, Music, Trail Jerry lee lewis Mississippi Country Music Trail