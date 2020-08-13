Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Country star Jerrod Niemann chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new two songs "Tequila Kisses" and "Ghost Rider," as well as life in quarantine. "It has been fun though," he said about life in quarantine. "I have been recording like crazy, and at least, making some time to be creative, which is really nice. Hopefully, we will get back to normal a little bit." During this quarantine, he developed such new skills as playing the lap steel. "I never played it in my life before," he said. "Out of any instrument I've been able to play, it has come more natural to me than any of them. It happens to be my instrument's soulmate." On Lost & Found, he said, "Every six weeks, I am going to add a new song. When I went through my divorce, I felt lost as a person and I lost my foundation. I tried to piece everything together to find myself as a better and stronger person. Musically, I was lost because I couldn't get to any musicians." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "The next chapter." "2.0. To be determined," he said. "I feel like I've found my sound better than I've ever had before. I am so grateful for all of the opportunities that I've ever been given. I have so many wonderful memories to remember to share. Being in quarantine has made me a much stronger musician. I've really found happiness and it has been a blast." Niemann took the time to pay a moving tribute to the late but great Charlie Daniels. "Charlie was one of those guys that you could call up and he was always there for you. He will be very missed, for sure. He was an icon in country music and southern rock. There will never be another one like him," he said. If he were to ever go on the reality show The Masked Singer, Niemann shared that he would love to be dressed as a "honey badger." Niemann defined the word success as "resilience." "We are all in the same boat globally, and we are a resilient species and we all do a lot better together than apart. Hopefully, we will hang in there and come back stronger," he said. "Tequila Kisses" is available on all digital service providers by For his fans, he concluded about his two new songs, "It's a new era for the world, it's a new era for all of us. I'm trying to make music that will take us all on vacation together." To learn more about country star Jerrod Niemann, check out his Jerrod Niemann Gary Hahn They are both tracks on his upcoming project Lost & Found. "One of those two songs ("Tequila Kisses") was really old. I wrote it with Lee Brice and Jon Stone about 12 years ago," he said. "'Tequila Kisses' has been so much fun to make. 