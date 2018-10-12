Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Country star Jerrod Niemann chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Old Glory," which was released on Curb Records. "Old Glory" was inspired by real-life soldiers and the everyday moment that they sacrifice, and Niemann's trips overseas. "To me, it was a great honor to write something like this, and those trips changed me as a person," he said. "Those memories really inspired me. It was such an eye-opening experience. I want the people in the military to know that we care about them." The song is a tribute to both of Niemann's grandfathers, who served in World War II, and he expresses his gratitude to the troops. Music Modernization Act As a singer and songwriter, He uses technology avidly in his daily routine as a country artist. "Anybody can make a studio in their basement. There is a mini keyboard that costs about $300 that is an industry standard, and you can really generate any sound on it," he said. "When I write a song, I will make my own version, before I go in the studio to lay down a roadmap for the musicians. It is a lot of fun. It's like playing video games." Aside from his music, Niemann is a supporter of animal rescue organization "Old Glory" is available on To learn more about country star "It was one of those songs that came out of nowhere. It is more about the message and unity, hopefully, more than me sitting around with the guitar playing country music," Niemann said, about his new single."Old Glory" was inspired by real-life soldiers and the everyday moment that they sacrifice, and Niemann's trips overseas. "To me, it was a great honor to write something like this, and those trips changed me as a person," he said. "Those memories really inspired me. It was such an eye-opening experience. I want the people in the military to know that we care about them."The song is a tribute to both of Niemann's grandfathers, who served in World War II, and he expresses his gratitude to the troops.As a singer and songwriter, Niemann is thrilled with the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "Everybody in Nashville is aware that there are many important issues that Congress needs to get to, and music is not always at the top of the list," he said. "It sure is nice for any group of people to get some attention, and really technology has advanced so swiftly that the laws haven't been able to catch up to it. I am very grateful that Congress took the time to listen and make things better. Everybody is very thankful for what they have done."He uses technology avidly in his daily routine as a country artist. "Anybody can make a studio in their basement. There is a mini keyboard that costs about $300 that is an industry standard, and you can really generate any sound on it," he said. "When I write a song, I will make my own version, before I go in the studio to lay down a roadmap for the musicians. It is a lot of fun. It's like playing video games."Aside from his music, Niemann is a supporter of animal rescue organization Proverbs 12:10 and he is a regular foster with his wife, Morgan Petek Niemann."Old Glory" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . "We are living in crazy times in a divided country. The upside is that a lot of people are now paying attention, and hopefully, down the road more people will be able to see eye to eye. This is one of many songs that I hope people will listen to with a heart instead of a head," he said.To learn more about country star Jerrod Niemann and his new country single "Old Glory," check out his official website and Facebook page More about Jerrod Niemann, Old glory, Single, Country Jerrod Niemann Old glory Single Country