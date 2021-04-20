Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Jeremy Spencer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new Psychosexual single "Devil From Hell" and their new music. The song is a track on their upcoming album, Unholy Hymns for the Children, which will be released on May 14. "I think there just needs to be some danger brought into rock and roll," he added. "Let's have some theater, some excitement, and something different. That's what we are trying to do." "This new album has many different flavors: there is Goth, there are poppier things, and there is some heavier music so give it a shot," he added. Regarding his music inspirations, he said, "We work all the time, and whatever comes out that day happens. I have so many different influences growing up: KISS, David Bowie, Metallica, Rob Zombie, and Price." "We try to make it our own and put our spin on things but your influences can't help but creep in." "We do what we feel at the time, that's what songs are. They are snapshots in time," he added. For young and aspiring artists and bands, he said, "Write and record as much as you can. Listen to as many different things as possible, keep an open mind, and find your own way. There is no set way to do things. With the Internet, things are wide open and everything has changed." "Try to craft the best song that you possibly can, and keep going and keep cranking songs out," he added. Spencer opened up about being an artist in the digital age. "I was in Five Finger Death Punch before this and we were one of the last bands that actually sold records, and then everything changed and went to downloading and streaming. Now, I am starting over in this digital age so I think it can be cool. There is a lot of competition and it doesn't pay very well now, you need to be doing it because you love it," he said. "My life changed forever with Five Finger Death Punch and I got to do some really great things, and it afforded me to do new projects such as this and now I'm having a great time doing Psychosexual," he recalled. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Freedom and Happiness." Spencer defined the word success as "going after your goals and dreams and getting to do what you want. Enjoying the whole process, it's not about the end game, it's about the whole thing." For his fans, Spencer concluded about the new music, "Give it a chance, keep an open mind, it's supposed to be fun, it's theater. It may throw a curveball here and there but that's fun, especially to try new things. David Bowie and Prince did a different record each time, they would throw away their identity from record to record and as a fan, I was so excited to hear what was coming next." 