Jennifer Lopez reschedules New York concert following blackout

On July 13, international pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden as part of "It's My Party" Tour. Billboards in Times Square are dark during a power outage in New York on July 13, 2019 Thomas URBAIN, AFP In a subsequent Good news followed this morning. Jennifer Lopez posted on She will continue to party in New York City with her hometown fans. She will not let a power outage stop her from completing two sold-out nights of her solo headlining tour at Madison Square Garden. She is ensuring that her New York fans will get to party with her for her milestone 50th birthday (which falls on July 24). The tickets will be honored for the newly rescheduled performance date, and the original tickets will not need to be exchanged. To learn more about global music star Her concert was cut short early due to the major blackout that swept Manhattan, including Broadway. She expressed via a video that she was "heartbroken" that the show was canceled, however, she praised everyone for handling the situation with grace, especially since everybody evacuated Madison Square Garden in a calm fashion due to a power outage. She sent her love to everybody and encouraged people to "stay safe."In a subsequent video post , she reassured people that they will get their money's worth in a rescheduled show. "Devastated and heartbroken that I can't perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise," she exclaimed.Good news followed this morning. Jennifer Lopez posted on Instagram that it's going to take more than a "city-wide blackout to shut us down." Her Madison Square Garden show will be rescheduled on Monday, July 15.She will continue to party in New York City with her hometown fans. She will not let a power outage stop her from completing two sold-out nights of her solo headlining tour at Madison Square Garden. She is ensuring that her New York fans will get to party with her for her milestone 50th birthday (which falls on July 24).The tickets will be honored for the newly rescheduled performance date, and the original tickets will not need to be exchanged.