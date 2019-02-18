Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed rock vocalist Jennifer Cella chatted with this journalist about her upcoming show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall with the tribute act, The Cover Girl Band. On March 15, they will be performing at Cella continued, "I go out there and I try to give it 110 percent. I leave my blood and guts on the stage. That's my job, and everybody in the band offers that. There is definitely a 'wow' aspect of the whole project and everybody in the project. We are all so super excited. We are really happy so far." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Cella said, "In a lot of ways, technology has made it easier for musicians to get their music out there. These days, anybody can put their music out on Spotify and iTunes. You don't need a major label, though it's nice to have that backing and support to market everything. It is a really community-driven business, since everybody shares and it reaches a lot more people. If somebody shares your music on a popular Spotify playlist, then all of a sudden, somebody who loves a band that is similar to yours loves your music. That's how a lot of new bands are getting discovered." Cella acknowledged that The Cover Girl Band is so strong that they would like to write original songs someday. "I am really excited about it," she said. "With covers, it's a great opportunity to build a fan-base because people love to watch covers." She listed the late Freddie Mercury and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith as her dream male duet choices. Cella is also the lead singer and songwriter at Beauty In The Machine, as well as the former lead vocalist of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. For the fans, she concluded, "Be prepared to have a great time. We are going to lay it all out for you. We will give you a show that you will remember for a long time, hopefully. We hope it's the beginning of a new relationship with a lot of new friends." To learn more about The Cover Girl Band, check out their Aside from Cella on lead vocals, The Cover Girl Band is made up of Ken Cino on lead guitar, Jeff Allegue on bass and guitar, Rob Woebber on keyboard and guitar, John Sawicki on drums.On March 15, they will be performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hal l in Wantagh on Long Island. "We plan to bring something different to the scene," she said. "We want to put a twist on songs. We will do some mash-ups and we will give everybody an element of surprise with the song selection."Cella continued, "I go out there and I try to give it 110 percent. I leave my blood and guts on the stage. That's my job, and everybody in the band offers that. There is definitely a 'wow' aspect of the whole project and everybody in the project. We are all so super excited. We are really happy so far."On the impact of technology on the music business, Cella said, "In a lot of ways, technology has made it easier for musicians to get their music out there. These days, anybody can put their music out on Spotify and iTunes. You don't need a major label, though it's nice to have that backing and support to market everything. It is a really community-driven business, since everybody shares and it reaches a lot more people. If somebody shares your music on a popular Spotify playlist, then all of a sudden, somebody who loves a band that is similar to yours loves your music. That's how a lot of new bands are getting discovered."Cella acknowledged that The Cover Girl Band is so strong that they would like to write original songs someday. "I am really excited about it," she said. "With covers, it's a great opportunity to build a fan-base because people love to watch covers."She listed the late Freddie Mercury and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith as her dream male duet choices.Cella is also the lead singer and songwriter at Beauty In The Machine, as well as the former lead vocalist of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.For the fans, she concluded, "Be prepared to have a great time. We are going to lay it all out for you. We will give you a show that you will remember for a long time, hopefully. We hope it's the beginning of a new relationship with a lot of new friends."To learn more about The Cover Girl Band, check out their official Facebook page More about Jennifer Cella, The Cover Girl Band, mulcahy's, vocalist, Steven tyler Jennifer Cella The Cover Girl Band mulcahy s vocalist Steven tyler Aerosmith