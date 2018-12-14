Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country songstress Jenna Paulette premieres her acoustic music video for "Slow Dancing on the Moon" exclusively on Digital Journal. Paulette acknowledged that she is "very thankful" that she was afforded the privilege to record this song because it grabbed her from the first moment that she heard it. The songstress shared that she chose to do the three songs that she released this fall in an acoustic fashion. She went on to film the acoustic videos in Marfa, Texas, and she called the series "The Marfa Sessions" due to the West Texas feel for each of the songs. Paulette noted that the song "Slow Dancing on the Moon" created the atmosphere "to really bring the songs home." "We were out in the middle of nowhere, and I imagine that kind of seclusion is what it would actually feel like to 'slow dance on the moon'," she explained. Her greatest To learn more about country sensation Jenna Paulette and "Slow Dancing on the Moon," check out her Regarding her tune "Slow Dancing on the Moon," Paulette said, "This song is my version of 'Cowboy Take Me Away' I wanted the opportunity to perform it acoustic because the melodies of the chorus don't need the frills of a full-produced track to be hauntingly beautiful."Paulette acknowledged that she is "very thankful" that she was afforded the privilege to record this song because it grabbed her from the first moment that she heard it.The songstress shared that she chose to do the three songs that she released this fall in an acoustic fashion. She went on to filmthe acoustic videos in Marfa, Texas, and she called the series "The Marfa Sessions" due to the West Texas feel for each of the songs.Paulette noted that the song "Slow Dancing on the Moon" created the atmosphere "to really bring the songs home." "We were out in the middle of nowhere, and I imagine that kind of seclusion is what it would actually feel like to 'slow dance on the moon'," she explained.Her greatest musical influences include such acclaimed country acts as LeAnn Rimes , The Dixie Chicks, George Strait and Kenny Chesney.To learn more about country sensation Jenna Paulette and "Slow Dancing on the Moon," check out her official website , and her Facebook page More about Jenna Paulette, Country, slow dancing on the moon, Video, Acoustic Jenna Paulette Country slow dancing on the ... Video Acoustic