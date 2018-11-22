Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising pop singer-songwriter Jenna Calandra chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming album "Jenna," her music inspirations, bullying and how technology has changed the music business. She revealed that her music is inspired by her life experience. "The first song I ever wrote for the record was 'My Love for You,' which is on the self-titled record, it's about my celebrity crush who doesn't know I exist. Writing songs based on my life is hard sometimes, but that's what inspires me the most." On her future plans, Calandra said, "My future plans include a tour. I've always dreamed of performing at The Paramount, as an independent artist. I'm willing to perform and meet my fans that listen to my music. My future is ahead of me. I have faith in this album." She listed Demi Lovato as her greatest musical influence. "Demi inspired me for my self-titled record. She gave me faith in myself for my music. I want to be myself, my own person, but she is definitely my inspiration on my album," Calandra said. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music scene, Calandra said, "I feel like Spotify and iTunes has taken over the music business because we need to build our dream team. We all want to get signed or have a manager, or a promoter, I feel that digital retailers such as Spotify and iTunes are taking over that station of being an artist. I love Spotify and iTunes, they are all great platforms to promote indie artists and major artists. As artists, we are passionate about what we love to do." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, Calandra said, "I use social media every few hours to keep my fans updated on what I am working on musically. I keep my fans updated about music and sometimes my daily life. Posting on Instagram about my music is fun and entertaining to me. I am always on social media in between hours to keep my lovely and beautiful fans updated." Calandra listed Joe Jonas as her dream male duet choice in the music scene. "My favorite male artist is Joe Jonas because he is my celebrity crush and my first love," she said, with a sweet laugh. "I would love to do an original song with him one day." She concluded, "I would like to say to my listeners about my upcoming record is that this album means the world to me, the songs are all about my personal struggles with depression, anxiety, bullying, heartbreak and being diagnosed with autism. This self-titled record will not only change my life, but it will change the world. This album is filled with confidence, passion and I put my heart and soul into this album." This self-titled record will not only change my life, but it will change the world. This album is filled with confidence, passion and I put my heart and soul into this album."