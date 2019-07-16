Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Songwriter and music executive Jenna Andrews chatted with Digital Journal about her latest endeavors and being an artist in this digital age of music. Her songwriting is inspired by her "life experiences and the artists' experiences that they share with me." On being a songwriter and artist in this digital age, she said, "There is an advantage to being an artist in this age because it's like the Wild Wild West and you have a lot more creative freedom and the ability to be able to make money on your craft. The digital era has really opened that up for being an artist especially being Indie and owning your masters." "Being a songwriter in the digital age is really hard because unless you have songs at radio or big sync it's very hard to make money," she said. "That is why I also got into executive production and A&R." She continued, "When you're a songwriter there are many times when you work on an artist project for 6 months and the label may decide not to use any of them. When as an executive producer you can be a part of creating the music with an artist and help with developing a bigger part of the process. This is why a lot of songwriters today are doing their own artist projects or executive production. Even the ones that are really killing it at songwriting are taking this route too." Andrews listed "SZA, Lady Gaga, and Brandy" as her dream collaboration partners. "That would be dope," she explained. For hopefuls who wish to pursue a career in the music industry, she said, "Just to be who you are and have confidence even when you hear 'no' 99 percent of the time. The more rejection you get the better your art gets." On recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (which was passed unanimously) that protects songwriters and creators for their work in this digital age, she said, "It makes me feel like we are moving in the right direction and that people are starting to take notice." For her fans and supporters, she said, "Thank you. Your support means so much." To learn more about Jenna Andrews, check out her On her plans for 2019, she said, "Just to continue being able to work with amazing artists on all sides whether it be songwriting, executive production, vocal production or A&R. And I may even do my own project. I'm also really excited for my publishing venture TwentySeven Publishing, as we are really beginning to build something amazing."Her songwriting is inspired by her "life experiences and the artists' experiences that they share with me."On being a songwriter and artist in this digital age, she said, "There is an advantage to being an artist in this age because it's like the Wild Wild West and you have a lot more creative freedom and the ability to be able to make money on your craft. The digital era has really opened that up for being an artist especially being Indie and owning your masters.""Being a songwriter in the digital age is really hard because unless you have songs at radio or big sync it's very hard to make money," she said. "That is why I also got into executive production and A&R."She continued, "When you're a songwriter there are many times when you work on an artist project for 6 months and the label may decide not to use any of them. When as an executive producer you can be a part of creating the music with an artist and help with developing a bigger part of the process. This is why a lot of songwriters today are doing their own artist projects or executive production. Even the ones that are really killing it at songwriting are taking this route too."Andrews listed "SZA, Lady Gaga, and Brandy" as her dream collaboration partners. "That would be dope," she explained.For hopefuls who wish to pursue a career in the music industry, she said, "Just to be who you are and have confidence even when you hear 'no' 99 percent of the time. The more rejection you get the better your art gets."On recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (which was passed unanimously) that protects songwriters and creators for their work in this digital age, she said, "It makes me feel like we are moving in the right direction and that people are starting to take notice."For her fans and supporters, she said, "Thank you. Your support means so much."To learn more about Jenna Andrews, check out her official website and her Instagram page More about Jenna Andrews, Digital, Music, SZA, Lady Gaga Jenna Andrews Digital Music SZA Lady Gaga