article imageJeff Timmons talks upcoming shows at Mulcahy's and Royale Boston Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - Jeff Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in New York, and Royale Boston.
Most recently, on January 5, Larger Than Life performed with Joey Fatone from N SYNC at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, and now Timmons will be joining them three weeks later.
On January 26, 2018, Timmons will be performing at Mulcahy's with boy band Larger Than Life. "I am super excited to start off an amazing weekend in the North East at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall with my amazingly-talented friends from Larger Than Life," the Grammy-nominated musician said. "Come see us there, and then follow us to Royale Boston for a great and amazing cause!" he exclaimed.
Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees
Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees
Gabe Ginsberg, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
On the following day, January 27, Timmons will be hosting the first annual Generations GALA at the Royale Nightclub in Boston. That event will feature pop singer Nicole Michelle, rising pop artist Jonny Glenn, singer-songwriter Simone Cardoso, social media sensation Wolftyla, and Elliot Easton of the acclaimed rock group The Cars, who will be officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April of 2018.
98 Degrees released their Christmas album, Let It Snow, which is available on iTunes by clicking here.
For more information on Jeff Timmons, follow him on Twitter.
More about jeff timmons, mulcahy's, Royale Boston, 98 degrees
 
