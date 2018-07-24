Jeannie Seely will receive star on Music City Walk of Fame

"Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely has a major reason to celebrate. She was just announced as one of this year's inductees of the Music City Walk of Fame.
Seely's follow Music City Walk of Fame inductees include Ben Folds, Brenda Lee, and Ray Stevens.
Throughout her illustrious career in the country music industry, Seely's recordings have spanned six decades, and she was a prolific country songwriter in her own right. Her signature tune "Don't Touch Me" earned her the 1967 Grammy award for "Best Country and Western Vocal Performance - Female," where she became the third recipient of this coveted award in the history of the Grammy awards (right behind Dottie West in 1965, and Jody Miller in 1966).
In addition, Seely was the first female recording artist to regularly host weekly segments on the Grand Ole Opry. She is also credited as the first woman to ever wear a mini-skirt on the hallowed Grand Ole Opry. In May of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Seely became an on-air personality on Willie Nelson's exclusive classic country channel on SiriusXM.
This past June, Seely was inducted into the Academy of Local Musicians Hall of Fame.
On September 16, 2018, Seely will be celebrating her 51-year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Last year, Seely became the sixth woman in the genre's history to surpass being an Opry member for 50 years. Other women that achieved that milestone include Loretta Lynn, Connie Smith, and the late country singers Jean Shepard, Minnie Pearl and Wilma Lee Cooper.
