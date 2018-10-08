Email
article imageJeannie Seely to host event celebrating birthday of Dottie West

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Nashville - "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely will be hosting a star-studded event on October 10, which will take place at the 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville.
This will be for the second annual birthday bash for the late country queen Dottie West. This year's event will be even more special since West will be posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, along with Ricky Skaggs and Johnny Gimble.
Dottie West in Bob Mackie outfit
Ron Harman
All of the proceeds from this star-studded event will help the Musician's Emergency Relief Fund, where they will accept donations at the door, as opposed to tickets.
Jeannie Seely remarked that the more that she looks at the rundown for this concert, the most excited she gets to see and hear it.
Aside from Seely, the line-up for West's Birthday Jam will include Bluegrass and Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs, who will be playing with his band Kentucky Thunder, as well as Larry Gatlin, Steve Wariner, The Time Jumpers, The Whites, Tim Atwood along with other special guests and surprises.
Last month, on September 20, Seely sang "Here Comes My Baby" in West's honor at the iconic Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. As Digital Journal reported, Seely just celebrated 51 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
