article imageJeannie Seely serves as Co-Grand Marshal at Veterans Day Parade

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Nashville - On November 12, veteran country star Jeannie Selly served as Co-Grand Marshal at the annual Nashville Veterans Day Parade.
A Grammy award-winning country singer-songwriter, Seely was joined by Military Co-Grand Marshal, retired Lieutenant General (LTG) John Castellaw.
"Miss Country Soul" expressed her excitement for this honor and to partake in the 88th annual parade. "I was so proud to participate in the Veterans Day Parade in Nashville as the music Co-Grand Marshal," she said.
Seely remarked that she is proud to continue to tradition set by her friend, country singer-songwriter Jan Howard, who had that position for many years as a Gold Star Mother. "I honor Jan today along with all who served in the military and those who sacrificed at home," Seely remarked. "God bless the USA."
Last month, Seely was a part of the Dottie West Birthday Bash, where they honored Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson.
This past Septemeber, Seely celebrated being a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 52 years.
To learn more about Jeannie Seely, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
