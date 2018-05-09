Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Nashville - "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely has a major reason to celebrate. She was honored at the hallowed Grand Ole Opry during her hosting segment. She is a veteran member of the Country singer and Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely Ron Harman "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)" was co-penned by Seely, as well as Judith Arbuckle, Pat Sheeran and Randy Newman back in 1964. At the time, it was a pop and R&B smash single for Irma Thomas, and it went on to be used in multiple TV placements. Due to the song's popularity, it has been recorded by such artists as Seal, Boyz II Men, as well as Seely herself for her latest studio effort, Jeannie Seely Webster Public Relations Seely noted that it is "absolutely amazing" that the song just keeps showing up in different musical genres and uses. She credits its longevity to the song's haunting melody, as well as the vulnerability of its lyrics. "Whatever the reason, I am sure glad that it does, and I am very grateful to all who have recorded it," Seely said. To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, check out her Seely was recognized with an award for her classic song "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top TV Songs charts back in January of 2018.She is a veteran member of the Grand Ole Opry for the past 50 years. In addition, Seely has won a Grammy award (for "Best Female Country Vocal Performance" for "Don't Touch Me"), and she is an award-winning singer-songwriter in her own right."Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)" was co-penned by Seely, as well as Judith Arbuckle, Pat Sheeran and Randy Newman back in 1964. At the time, it was a pop and R&B smash single for Irma Thomas, and it went on to be used in multiple TV placements. Due to the song's popularity, it has been recorded by such artists as Seal, Boyz II Men, as well as Seely herself for her latest studio effort, Written In Song Seely noted that it is "absolutely amazing" that the song just keeps showing up in different musical genres and uses. She credits its longevity to the song's haunting melody, as well as the vulnerability of its lyrics. "Whatever the reason, I am sure glad that it does, and I am very grateful to all who have recorded it," Seely said.To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, check out her official website More about Jeannie Seely, Country, Grand ole opry, Billboard Jeannie Seely Country Grand ole opry Billboard