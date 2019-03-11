This new "American Currents: The Music of 2018" exhibit runs at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum through February 8, 2020. Seely is included in this exhibit alongside her friend, country recording artist Carly Pearce, as well as her peers in the music business.
Jeannie Seely
expressed that she is stoked for this recognition. She noted that it is an honor to be represented anywhere in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, so to be included in their "American Currents" exhibit with her peers is very "rewarding."
A Grand Ole Opry member
for over five decades, Seely is thrilled to share the display with her Pearce, especially since she believes that the future is in her hands. Seely went on to extend her appreciation for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for including her in its "American Currens" class of 2018.
Speaking of the class of 2018, it is comprised of recording artists, broadcasters and songwriters.
Aside from Carly Pearce and Seely, other country artists that are featured in this exhibit include country duo Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood, among others.
To learn more about veteran country star Jeannie Seely
, check out her official Facebook page
.