Jeannie Seely celebrates 53 years as a Grand Ole Opry member

article imageJeannie Seely celebrates 53 years as a Grand Ole Opry member

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
"Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely has a major reason to be proud. She celebrated her 53rd anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member.
Seely was inducted into the hallowed Grand Ole Opry family back on September 16, 1967.
"Cherish every memory made on the Opry stage and sure miss being there right now! Looking forward to being back, hopefully soon," she remarked in a post on her official Facebook page.
Most recently, she released her latest country studio offering, An American Classic, which was hailed as "amazing" by Digital Journal.
An American Classic is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about veteran country star Jeannie Seely, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jeannie Seely back in August of 2020.
