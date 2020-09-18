Jeannie Seely celebrates 53 years as a Grand Ole Opry member

Seely
was inducted into the hallowed Grand Ole Opry family back on September 16, 1967.
"Cherish every memory made on the Opry stage and sure miss being there right now! Looking forward to being back, hopefully soon," she remarked in a post on her official Facebook page
.
Most recently, she released her latest country studio offering, An American Classic
, which was hailed as "amazing" by Digital Journal
.
An American Classic
