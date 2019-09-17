Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJeannie Seely celebrates 52 years as a Grand Ole Opry member

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     yesterday in Music
Veteran country star Jeannie Seely has a major milestone to celebrate in her illustrious career. She just celebrated 52 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Affectionately known as "Miss Country Soul," Seely earned a Grammy Award for "Best Country & Western Vocal Performance, Female" her hit country single "Don't Touch Me" back in 1966. Even at this stage of her career, Seely is enjoying life and she is stoked for the future.
She recently scored a chart-topping single with "Like I Could," which reached No. 1 on the bluegrass charts, which was recorded by bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent. Seely co-wrote that song with Erin Enderlin and Bobby Tomberlin.
She will be releasing a brand new studio offering in the spring of 2020, which is titled An American Classic. Each week, she is a proud host of segments on the Grand Ole Opry, and she tours throughout the country.
Seely recalled that the Grand Ole Opry has been in her life for as long as she can remember since the young age of four. "I have either been there or listened to every weekend," she exclaimed. "I remember when Jack Greene and I were touring together, we would pack up as quickly as we could after a show to get on the bus and turn on the Opry as we traveled home," she added.
She continued, "The Opry is a way of life to me, another home and that's where my heart is. You can bet I'll be listening when the day comes I can't be there."
Read More: Jeannie Seely chatted with Digital Journal in August of 2019 about the upcoming Dottie West Birthday Bash next month.
More about Jeannie Seely, Grand old opry, Member, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Reverie Lane get the country party started at the Bowery Ballroom Special
Mark Bego talks new books, Mary Wilson on Dancing with the Stars Special
Colt Ford talks 'We the People' album, digital age, Taylor Swift Special
Ontario, Canada reports first lung illness related to vaping
Review: Tanya Tucker claims her country music crown in New York City Special
Op-Ed: Official — US Navy confirms UFO videos are real, unknown objects Breaking News
Five tropical systems being tracked in Gulf and Atlantic
CannTrust has its license suspended by Health Canada
Apple to use recycled rare Earth materials in new iPhones
'Exceptional' Di Maria stars as PSG tear apart sorry Real Madrid