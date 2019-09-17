By By Markos Papadatos yesterday in Music Veteran country star Jeannie Seely has a major milestone to celebrate in her illustrious career. She just celebrated 52 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She recently scored a chart-topping single with "Like I Could," which reached No. 1 on the bluegrass charts, which was recorded by bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent. Seely co-wrote that song with Erin Enderlin and Bobby Tomberlin. She will be releasing a brand new studio offering in the spring of 2020, which is titled An American Classic. Each week, she is a proud host of segments on the Grand Ole Opry, and she tours throughout the country. Seely recalled that the Grand Ole Opry has been in her life for as long as she can remember since the young age of four. "I have either been there or listened to every weekend," she exclaimed. "I remember when Jack Greene and I were touring together, we would pack up as quickly as we could after a show to get on the bus and turn on the Opry as we traveled home," she added. She continued, "The Opry is a way of life to me, another home and that's where my heart is. You can bet I'll be listening when the day comes I can't be there." Read More: Jeannie Seely chatted with Affectionately known as "Miss Country Soul," Seely earned a Grammy Award for "Best Country & Western Vocal Performance, Female" her hit country single "Don't Touch Me" back in 1966. Even at this stage of her career, Seely is enjoying life and she is stoked for the future.She recently scored a chart-topping single with "Like I Could," which reached No. 1 on the bluegrass charts, which was recorded by bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent. Seely co-wrote that song with Erin Enderlin and Bobby Tomberlin.She will be releasing a brand new studio offering in the spring of 2020, which is titled An American Classic. Each week, she is a proud host of segments on the Grand Ole Opry, and she tours throughout the country.Seely recalled that the Grand Ole Opry has been in her life for as long as she can remember since the young age of four. "I have either been there or listened to every weekend," she exclaimed. "I remember when Jack Greene and I were touring together, we would pack up as quickly as we could after a show to get on the bus and turn on the Opry as we traveled home," she added.She continued, "The Opry is a way of life to me, another home and that's where my heart is. You can bet I'll be listening when the day comes I can't be there.": Jeannie Seely chatted with Digital Journal in August of 2019 about the upcoming Dottie West Birthday Bash next month. More about Jeannie Seely, Grand old opry, Member, Country Jeannie Seely Grand old opry Member Country