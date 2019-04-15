By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music New York - Grammy award-winning rapper will be re-opening the venerable Webster Hall in New York City on Friday, April 26, after it underwent renovations. This theater has gone through several waves of transformation over the last century. BSE Global, as well as AEG Presents and The Bowery Presents had acquired the operating rights and assets to the venue back in February of 2017. The goal of the restoration of Webster Hall is to help preserve its timeless features while keeping it modern to meet today's entertainment and guest experience standards. The CEO of BSE Global, Brett Yormark, remarked that they concurred that Jay-Z would be the right choice to re-open Webster Hall, especially since he is a "world-famous New York icon." Other noteworthy performers that will be playing Webster Hall include Dillon Francis, as well as Rock and Roll Hall of Famer To learn more about Webster Hall in New York City, check out its Webster Hall underwent a comprehensive renovation, in an effort to modernize the iconic concert venue. His "B-Sides 2" concert will kick off their first day for fans, and it will mark the rapper's first time performing at this landmark theater in New York's East Village.This theater has gone through several waves of transformation over the last century. BSE Global, as well as AEG Presents and The Bowery Presents had acquired the operating rights and assets to the venue back in February of 2017. The goal of the restoration of Webster Hall is to help preserve its timeless features while keeping it modern to meet today's entertainment and guest experience standards.The CEO of BSE Global, Brett Yormark, remarked that they concurred that Jay-Z would be the right choice to re-open Webster Hall, especially since he is a "world-famous New York icon."Other noteworthy performers that will be playing Webster Hall include Dillon Francis, as well as Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith , Rosalia, Empire of the Sun, TroyBoi, and country group Old Dominion , among many others.To learn more about Webster Hall in New York City, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Jayz, webster hall, New york, Patti Smith Jayz webster hall New york Patti Smith