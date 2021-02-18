Email
Jay-Z scores first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Music
World-renowned rapper Jay-Z has earned his first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He is a first-time nominee and this marks his first year of eligibility. He is credited for being "The Greatest Rapper Alive," as well as "The Mike Jordan of Recording."
Jay-Z has been widely considered the greatest rapper alive since his debut back in 1996, and rightfully so. He was too many awards and accolades to mention (including 22 Grammy Awards), and he is equally admired by Lil Wayne as he is by Warren Buffett.
Joining Jay-Z on this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot include such nominees as Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Devo, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.
To learn more about Jay-Z, check out his Facebook page.
