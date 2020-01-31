Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Dutch DJ and producer Jay Hardway chatted with Digital Journal about "Operation Unicorn," and how technology has changed the music business. Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "I'm finishing new music, including a couple of tracks with vocalists. Super excited for those tracks, but also for my instrumental tracks, as they are a bit “harder” than last year and kind of go back to the music I released in 2015, like Stardust, Electric Elephants, and Wired." When asked about his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "All kinds of music, this can be anything, from Mozart to Rammstein, I have a very weird music taste. But this helps me create more unique songs in my opinion, as it has a lot of those influences." On being an artist in the digital age, he noted that it feels "weird." "I don't really like what social media has become, but it's a really good way to reach people. So I'm trying to focus on what I want to tell and share, instead of how many likes and followers I have." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "Without the technology we have today, I probably wouldn't be making the music I'm making. Almost everything is done digitally, apart from some samples. but it's important to understand that most of the ideas come from my brain, not my computer." He listed Justice and Chris Martin from Coldplay as his dream collaboration choices. "I love Chris Martin's voice. Also, probably Justice, as they inspire me a lot with their music," he said. Hardway defined the word success as "having family and friends and being able to do what I love as my job." For his fans, he concluded, "I think this is a typical Jay Hardway song, so if you like this song, you'll like my other songs as well." "Operation Unicorn" is available on To learn more about Jay Hardway and his music, check out his On his song, "Operation Unicorn," he said, "The melody for this track is a couple of years old and kind of has a classical style, which I love. I decided to make something new out of the old melody and I’m very happy with the result."Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "I'm finishing new music, including a couple of tracks with vocalists. Super excited for those tracks, but also for my instrumental tracks, as they are a bit “harder” than last year and kind of go back to the music I released in 2015, like Stardust, Electric Elephants, and Wired."When asked about his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "All kinds of music, this can be anything, from Mozart to Rammstein, I have a very weird music taste. But this helps me create more unique songs in my opinion, as it has a lot of those influences."On being an artist in the digital age, he noted that it feels "weird." "I don't really like what social media has become, but it's a really good way to reach people. So I'm trying to focus on what I want to tell and share, instead of how many likes and followers I have."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "Without the technology we have today, I probably wouldn't be making the music I'm making. Almost everything is done digitally, apart from some samples. but it's important to understand that most of the ideas come from my brain, not my computer."He listed Justice and Chris Martin from Coldplay as his dream collaboration choices. "I love Chris Martin's voice. Also, probably Justice, as they inspire me a lot with their music," he said.Hardway defined the word success as "having family and friends and being able to do what I love as my job."For his fans, he concluded, "I think this is a typical Jay Hardway song, so if you like this song, you'll like my other songs as well.""Operation Unicorn" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Jay Hardway and his music, check out his official homepage and Facebook page More about Jay Hardway, Operation Unicorn, Digital Age, Coldplay Jay Hardway Operation Unicorn Digital Age Coldplay