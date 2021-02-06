Email
article imageJay Allen to release 'Tattoos to Heaven' country radio single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist Jay Allen will be releasing his highly-anticipated new single "Tattoos to Heaven" on February 12. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He revealed that he filmed a music video for "Tattoos to Heaven" in New York City. For this video, countless fans submitted hundreds of tattoos. "As I read your stories and saw the video come to life, I realized that we’re all connected, have lived and lost," Allen remarked in a post on social media.
Allen expressed that the ink explains what they've been through and it expresses who we are. "Those of us who have committed to painting on ourselves, clearly have a reason," he admitted.
"Tattoos to Heaven" is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about Jay Allen, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Jay Allen, Country, Single, tattoos to heaven
 
