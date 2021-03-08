Email
article imageJay Allen to perform first full-band country concert of 2021

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
Effingham - Rising country artist Jay Allen announced that he will be playing his first full-band concert of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Allen will be performing his first full-band show on Saturday, March 13, in Effingham, Illinois, at the Effingham Performance Center, which is operated by the Arts Connection of Central Illinois. To learn more about this upcoming concert, click here.
His latest single "Tattoos to Heaven" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Jay Allen, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page.
Instagram

jayallenmusic)

More about Jay Allen, Country, Show, Concert
 
