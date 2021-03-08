Effingham
Rising country artist Jay Allen announced that he will be playing his first full-band concert of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Allen will be performing his first full-band show on Saturday, March 13, in Effingham, Illinois, at the Effingham Performance Center, which is operated by the Arts Connection of Central Illinois. To learn more about this upcoming concert, click here.
His latest single "Tattoos to Heaven" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Jay Allen, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page.