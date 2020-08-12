Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Jay Allen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new music and being an artist in the digital age. "Also, I understood the power of music for the first time. My mother grew up listening to country music and she gave me the love for the genre. There was a lot of good that came from that song, and it launched my career," he said. "That song is tough to listen to. Everybody knows me for the sad story. Even though it's powerful, it's sad. I never really understood the purpose of social media until this song happened. It has become a platform for people to have conversations," he said. On his new single "Cool," he remarked, "This song shows a whole different side of me: the fun side of me. It brings the life to the party. It was a really smart choice, and the country music fans love it. We put on a fun live rock and roll show. I am really proud of this song as well." "Cool" is available on all digital service providers by He is equally excited for his upcoming song "Lines," which veteran producer Mickey Jack Cones proclaimed as his favorite song that Allen has ever written. "I wrote it three years ago now," he said. "I had the idea for a long time. We shot a music video for it and it is ready to go. People that can relate to 'Blank Stares' can relate to 'Lines' as well." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Honestly, it kind of snuck up on me. When I wrote 'Blank Stares,' it was true to me, and something out of my heart. It was completely transparent, raw, real, and authentic. I write music with a purpose and that is to connect with people. It has been a long journey of learning but I feel grateful." Allen listed as Kylie Morgan as his dream female duet choice in music. "My girlfriend is 10 yards away from me right now, so I would have to say her. She has a new song out called 'Break Things'. She has a really cool, unique voice," he said with a sweet laugh. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Becoming who I am supposed to be." "It has been a season of listening, becoming humble, as well as growth, patience, and encouraging others," he said. He defined the word success as the moment "when people are impacted by his music in a powerful way." For his fans and supporters, Allen concluded, "Thank you for listening and caring. I hope that the songs continue to resonate with people. I hope my music reaches people, and it brings joy, healing and happiness. I hope to see people out on the road someday soon." To learn more about country artist Jay Allen, follow him on His song "Blank Stares," which touches on the subject matter of Alzheimer's, has struck a chord with his fans and country music listeners. "It has been a long journey. 