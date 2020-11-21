Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJay Allen, Rodney Atkins, and Rose Falcon to release holiday song

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Jay Allen has joined forces with country artists Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon on their new single "Christmas Everyday."
Allen shared that he wrote the song last month with one of his "heroes" in country music, Rodney Atkins, and his wife, the "lovely" Rose Falcon. "This is a song written with the intention to bring hope, love, and light," Allen remarked.
This highly-anticipated holiday single is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.
For more information on Jay Allen and his new music, follow him on Instagram, his website, and on Facebook.
To learn more about Rodney Atkins, follow him on Instagram and check out his official website.
For more information on Rose Falcon, visit her website and follow her on Instagram.
Instagram

jayallenmusic)

More about Jay Allen, rodney atkins, Rose Falcon, christmas everyday, Song
 
Latest News
Top News
Missing links: Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit
Looking behind the Vertafore data breach Special
Pompeo's strange farewell tour, full of symbolism and silence
Afghan peace talks 'close' to breaking deadlock: official
Demonstrators decry French bill to curb police images
While Congress refuses to work together, the country suffers
Remains of two victims of 79 AD volcanic eruption unearthed at Pompeii
Robert Glinta opens up about Team Iron, ISL Season 2, and success Special
Jay Allen, Rodney Atkins, and Rose Falcon to release holiday song
Thai students and dancing dinosaurs rally in Bangkok