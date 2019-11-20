Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Out singer-songwriter Jason Walker chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2020 and he shared his views on social media. "I've been involved with some amazing vocalist, people that I’ve become friends with my entire life. Artists like Ultra Nate and INAYA Day. We've done lots of shows together and that’s also definitely been a highlight. As far as low lights, I’m so career-driven and I always feel like I’m not doing enough," he said. "I don’t really take much time to stop and enjoy success. I'm always worried about what’s coming next or possibly, what I have missed. Be honest with your highlights and lowlights," he said. On his plans for 2020, he said, "2020 is looking pretty good. Tony Moran and I have been collaborating on a few projects. So I'm super excited and have some releases that independent of the album which is turning out to be really dope. So there are lots to be excited about." When asked about his biggest challenge, he revealed, "I think that my sexuality has been my biggest challenge. It's been a hurdle. And don't think that the dance world is any different than the Pop world. There's discrimination at every turn. The only question is: how are you gonna handle it?" "I think that anything that is difficult eventually builds character and makes your skin a little tougher. And if you're gonna be in this business, you're gonna need to have that. It’s not for the faint of heart. Sometimes, I do wish that it wasn't so difficult. But any way you cut it, if something means something to you and you believe in it and love it, then at one point or another, it’s going to be a little difficult," he elaborated. Lizzo once revealed she was depressed and almost quit music. Walker noted that he could relate to that. "I've almost thrown in the towel many times. I still question myself but that’s just the way it is," he said. On the morality of social media, he said, "Well, I don't have a Grammy nomination. I'm just being considered for one. So let's get that right. Social media is a blessing and a curse. You need it today. And you can reach insane amounts of people with it; however, no one loves life anymore." "No one takes in a moment. It’s all lived through the screen. And I hate that. Especially when you go to a concert and so many are watching the show through their phones and recording. Now you know damn well they are never gonna watch that again. Come on now," he exclaimed. For his fans, Walker concluded, "I hope that people feel good when they listen to my music. I hope that they shake a leg. And I hope that I can inspire at least one person to take a chance on something that they believe in. Or do something that they've never done before." For his fans, Walker concluded, "I hope that people feel good when they listen to my music. I hope that they shake a leg.And I hope that I can inspire at least one person to take a chance on something that they believe in. Or do something that they've never done before.""We've all had that moment when we were listening to something and a lightbulb goes off in your head. And you're inspired to make a go of something. I'm hoping to create a nostalgic moment for people who when they reflect, say that one of my songs did this to them," he added.To learn more about Jason Walker, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram