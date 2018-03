By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Dove award-winning Christian music star Jason Crabb will be releasing his new studio album, "Unexpected," on April 20, 2018. On May 11, 2018, Crabb's new album, Unexpected, is available for pre-order by To learn more about Christian music sensation Jason Crabb and his new music, check out his His forthcoming studio effort features the following songs: the opener "Expect the Unexpected," "Day One," "You Chose To Be My Friend," where he collaborates with Gary LeVox from the country group Rascal Flatts, "Mercy We Can't Go Beyond," "Let it Be Love," where he duets with Kaya Jones, "Short Are The Years," "Washed By The Water," "He Made You," "Love Will Have the Final Word," and the closing song "The Love In Your Heart Knows The Way."On May 11, 2018, Crabb will be honored by the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, in its class of 2018, where he will be inducted along such noteworthy Kentucky native musicians as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon, bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley, Bobby Lewis and David "Stringbean" Akeman. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the Center For Rural Development in Somerset, Kentucky.Crabb's new album, Unexpected, is available for pre-order by clicking here , and on Amazon To learn more about Christian music sensation Jason Crabb and his new music, check out his official website , and his Facebook page More about jason crabb, Album, Unexpected, Studio, Christian jason crabb Album Unexpected Studio Christian