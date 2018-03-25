His forthcoming studio effort features the following songs: the opener "Expect the Unexpected," "Day One," "You Chose To Be My Friend," where he collaborates with Gary LeVox from the country group Rascal Flatts, "Mercy We Can't Go Beyond," "Let it Be Love," where he duets with Kaya Jones, "Short Are The Years," "Washed By The Water," "He Made You," "Love Will Have the Final Word," and the closing song "The Love In Your Heart Knows The Way."
On May 11, 2018, Crabb
will be honored by the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, in its class of 2018, where he will be inducted along such noteworthy Kentucky native musicians as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon, bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley, Bobby Lewis and David "Stringbean" Akeman. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the Center For Rural Development
in Somerset, Kentucky.
Crabb's new album, Unexpected
