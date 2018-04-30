Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy winner and Christian music star Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Unexpected," as well as the digital transformation of the music industry. He also spoke about Carrie Underwood. From his Unexpected album, Crabb listed "Short Are the Years" and "Chose To Be My Friend" as his personal favorite songs, at the moment. "I have kids that are 12 and 15, and me and Shellye are watching these girls grow up fast," he said, prior to dubbing the latter tune as one of his favorite recordings ever, especially since he collaborated on the song with Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts. His plans for the future are to "start on a book," and to tour more. "I am excited about the book, and I'm trying to get everything together for that," he said. "I love to tour and to be a part of a lot of things." Crabb shared that he would love to record a dream duet with Carrie Underwood. "I love Carrie's music and her faith. It would be fun to collaborate with her sometime on a tune. Maybe a song like 'Chose To Be My Friend' or a ballad would be fun as well," he said. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Crabb said, "We are full of change. That is the hardest thing for all of us. There are some good with it, but some things we need to wrap our arms around and figure out. We need to get our music out in a broader way. Of course, hard copies have changed a lot, from being in your hands to digital. Even our cars are not being made with CD players now. Everything is changing in music and the industry." Crabb added, "I love vinyl. I'm a huge vinyl buff. It is just so cool. There is nothing in the world like it. We will be putting the new album on vinyl." Unexpected is available on To learn more about Jason Crabb, his new music and tour dates, check out his Read More: Jason Crabb's latest album Regarding his new studio effort, Crabb said, "I am really excited about this record. We have been working on this for a little while. I am pumped about it. I started with writing and trying to get the songs that we needed. We wrote a lot this year, but we also heard a lot of great material, so it's a good mix of writing and some other songs that got pitched to me. The best song wins every time."From his Unexpected album, Crabb listed "Short Are the Years" and "Chose To Be My Friend" as his personal favorite songs, at the moment. "I have kids that are 12 and 15, and me and Shellye are watching these girls grow up fast," he said, prior to dubbing the latter tune as one of his favorite recordings ever, especially since he collaborated on the song with Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts.His plans for the future are to "start on a book," and to tour more. "I am excited about the book, and I'm trying to get everything together for that," he said. "I love to tour and to be a part of a lot of things."Crabb shared that he would love to record a dream duet with Carrie Underwood. "I love Carrie's music and her faith. It would be fun to collaborate with her sometime on a tune. Maybe a song like 'Chose To Be My Friend' or a ballad would be fun as well," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Crabb said, "We are full of change. That is the hardest thing for all of us. There are some good with it, but some things we need to wrap our arms around and figure out. We need to get our music out in a broader way. Of course, hard copies have changed a lot, from being in your hands to digital. Even our cars are not being made with CD players now. Everything is changing in music and the industry."Crabb added, "I love vinyl. I'm a huge vinyl buff. It is just so cool. There is nothing in the world like it. We will be putting the new album on vinyl."Unexpected is available on iTunes To learn more about Jason Crabb, his new music and tour dates, check out his official website : Jason Crabb's latest album Unexpected earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about jason crabb, Unexpected, Christian, Carrie underwood jason crabb Unexpected Christian Carrie underwood