Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJason Crabb earns 2019 Grammy nomination for 'Unexpected'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Grammy award-winning Christian music star Jason Crabb has a major reason to be proud. His album "Unexpected" scored a 2019 Grammy nomination.
Crabb is in the running for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for his album, Unexpected. He is nominated alongside Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for Clear Skies, The Isaacs for Favorites: Revisited By Request, The Martins for Still Standing, as well as Gordon Mote for Love, Love, Love.
Unexpected garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal. The CD is available on iTunes.
On May 11, 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Crabb was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
For more information on acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter Jason Crabb and his music, check out his official website.
Read More: Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal about his album Unexpected, and the digital transformation of the music business.
More about jason crabb, Grammy, Unexpected, Christian, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
Op-Ed: Top 10 New York rock concerts of 2018
Amazon finds more efficient cloud computing solution
What next if UK MPs reject Brexit deal?
Op-Ed: Chinese asylum claims in Australia up 311% this year
EDM pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre talks new CD, virtual reality, AI Special
Qatar emir skips Saudi-hosted summit with Gulf rivals
Nick and Joe Buscarino open up about Long Island Podcast Studio Special
Meet Jeffrey Biegel: Pianist, professor and 2019 Grammy nominee Special
Review: John Mellencamp releases compelling 'Other People's Stuff' album Special