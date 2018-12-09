Crabb is in the running for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for his album, Unexpected
. He is nominated alongside Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for Clear Skies
, The Isaacs for Favorites: Revisited By Request
, The Martins for Still Standing
, as well as Gordon Mote for Love, Love, Love
.
Unexpected
garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal
. The CD is available on iTunes
.
On May 11, 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Crabb was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
.
For more information on acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter Jason Crabb
and his music, check out his official website
.
