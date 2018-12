Crabb is in the running for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for his album, Unexpected. He is nominated alongside Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for Clear Skies, The Isaacs for Favorites: Revisited By Request, The Martins for Still Standing, as well as Gordon Mote for Love, Love, Love.Unexpected garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal . The CD is available on iTunes On May 11, 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Crabb was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame For more information on acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter Jason Crabb and his music, check out his official website : Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal about his album Unexpected, and the digital transformation of the music business.