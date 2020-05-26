Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Atlantic recording artist and British singer-songwriter Jasmine Thompson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single and video for "Love for the Lonely." She shared that her music is inspired by "everything." "I like basing my music on stories or experiences that I've been through," she explained. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels great, I mean I don't really know any different. Artists can connect with other people more and more online and it's wonderful, especially at a time like this." Regarding the song's music video, she said, "The original plan for the video had to be completely changed because of lockdown. Instead of heading over to LA, me and my team had to figure out a video that could be shot at home. We were brainstorming and all loved the idea of using a projector to show people who were in a different situation, to get people who looked happy in a relationship or even by themselves, while I do a performance to camera. I thought it would be a nice DIY relatable video for everyone staying at home right now." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "I think I will remember this chapter as 19. It's my last year of being a teenager and it really feels like I'm closer to understanding who I am and what I like and more importantly what I don't like." She listed Jacob Collier as her dream male duet choice in the music business. "I am obsessed with Jacob Collier at the moment. He is such a wonderful artist... that would really be a dream even just to watch how he works," he said. Thompson remarked about "Love for the Lonely," "I hope the fans can relate to this song in their own way. Because the song was written three years ago, I have understood it in different mindsets. I used to feel like I needed someone to feel loved, whereas now, I sing it with confidence in myself to not feel the need to be in that situation again." For her fans she offered the following inspiring words during the COVID-19 pandemic: "I just hope that they are all holding up okay. It's a very weird time, and I hope together we can all pull through this." "Love For The Lonely" is available on all digital service providers by On her new single, she said, "'Love for the Lonely' was written when I was going through a toxic relationship, being with a guy because I was feeling empty. I was in a session with Nina Nesbitt and explained how tired I was of doing this to myself, and she showed me a chorus idea and it really hit the nail on the head. We worked on the song that day, and then we kind of left it till January last year when I started working with a producer called Ollie Green. I used to feel like I needed someone to feel loved, whereas now, I sing it with confidence in myself to not feel the need to be in that situation again."For her fans she offered the following inspiring words during the COVID-19 pandemic: "I just hope that they are all holding up okay. It's a very weird time, and I hope together we can all pull through this.""Love For The Lonely" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here