Country star Janie Fricke chatted with Digital Journal about her new collection, presenting at the 2019 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, and she shared her proudest moments. 35 years ago, three of her songs went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. "I didn't realize how long ago that's been," she said. "We've been singing those songs ever since, so I'm very fortunate. The writers back then were writing songs that were magical. We didn't know they would last so many years." On the impact of technology on the music business, she said, "I know that's what's happening. We do a lot of shows and we sign CDs after our shows. Now, people can order our music online in all sorts of ways. That's what show business is in this era." She acknowledged the resurgence of vinyl. "In my area in Texas, there are several vinyl stores that are doing well," she said. "I think that's neat since I love vinyl and I love to put on an album." Regarding the impact of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, she said, "I think it's great. It was a long time coming. The credits are now being sent to those songwriters, and they are getting the money that they have been owed for years. It is really great. All of the magic in the business comes from the songwriters. Without those poets, we wouldn't be here." Fricke has a new album out, It Ain't Easy: The Complete Hits, which includes all of the duets that she recorded in her career. "It's a very special album," she admitted. "It has a total of 41 songs on there, as well as five or six duets. Now, people that want to listen to my music can hear it all in one CD." Particularly impressive about Fricke is that she sang background vocals on Elvis Presley's final album, where she had to record all vocals after he passed away. "I was in a backup vocal group that day and we were asked to enhance the harmonies in his last live album. We went into the studio with his producer and we added vocals to his entire show. It was so exciting but he died in the middle of the project, and then his producer died a few weeks later. We just felt so bad. We were crying in the studio. I remember that day," she recalled. For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, she encouraged them to "keep a good business head." "That's what it is. It is just another business," she said. "Also, he nice and honest with everybody. That's the key to what I think a good character is built around." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Fricke said, "Moving On Ahead." "Continuing to do what I love to do, and that is to go out and do a few shows here and there. Having a good personal life at home," she said. Her proudest career moments include singing for the President of the United States, which she has done on four different occasions. "Each time I had that opportunity, that just brightened everything," she said. 