This marks Jackson's third career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
. She was previously nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Classes of 2016 and 2017 respectively. She joins Stevie Nicks and Chaka Khan (the lead singer of the band Rufus) as the sole female nominees on the ballot.
This year, Jackson has been nominated alongside Def Leppard
, Stevie Nicks
, The Zombies, Devo, John Prine, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, The Cure and, Roxy Music, rapper LL Cool J
, the group Kraftwerk and Todd Rundgren.
In addition to the votes cast from voting members of the music industry (comprised of over 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry professionals), the fans are also able to cast their votes this year.
Music runs in Janet Jackson's blood. She is the sister of the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson and the youngest child in the Jackson family. Her career record sales are in excess of 100 million albums all over the world.
To learn more about pop mega-star Janet Jackson
, check out her official website
.