Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJanet Jackson headed to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Music
Pop and rock queen Janet Jackson has a major reason to celebrate. She is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.
This year, Jackson earned her third career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and it is safe to say that the third's time the charm. She was previously nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Classes of 2016 and 2017.
Jackson is the second woman that will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019, along with Stevie Nicks, who will be honored for her solo work. Both ladies will be joining fellow inductees Def Leppard, The Zombies, Radiohead, The Cure, and Roxy Music in the upcoming festivities at the Barclays Center.
"We did it u guys. Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019," Jackson exclaimed via a post on Twitter.
For more information on pop and rock sensation Janet Jackson, check out her official website.
More about Janet jackson, Rock and roll hall of fame, Pop, 2019, Class
 
Latest News
Top News
Dutch build artificial islands to bring wildlife back
AI ethics center launched to assess machine bias
North Cyprus journalist takes on Turkey's mighty Erdogan
Virgin Galactic ship moves to the edge of space
Review: Backstreet Boys captivate Mohegan Sun with stellar performance Special
Mexico aims to boost crude oil production by 45 percent by 2025
Air strikes, clashes hit Yemen port city despite ceasefire
Scuffles as Brussels anti-migration rally draws thousands
Review: Carie Karavas delivers superb comedic show at The Brokerage Special
Macron govt hopes 'yellow vest' protests running out of steam