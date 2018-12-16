This year, Jackson earned her third career nomination
for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
, and it is safe to say that the third's time the charm. She was previously nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Classes of 2016 and 2017.
Jackson is the second woman that will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019, along with Stevie Nicks
, who will be honored for her solo work. Both ladies will be joining fellow inductees Def Leppard, The Zombies
, Radiohead, The Cure, and Roxy Music in the upcoming festivities at the Barclays Center.
"We did it u guys. Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019," Jackson exclaimed via a post on Twitter
.
For more information on pop and rock sensation Janet Jackson
, check out her official website
.