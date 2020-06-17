Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Janet Devlin chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new album "Confessional," and being an artist in the digital age. She listed "Better Now" as her personal favorite song on the album. "I know it’s bad but I love the fact that the irony in the track is oftentimes missed. The song is actually about how there is no such thing as 'better now' for someone who has ongoing mental health issues. I’m better than I was but it’s an everyday thing. When people say “oh but you're fine now” it makes me laugh because they don’t really see the effort that goes into not acting out anymore. But it makes me happy as well when people don’t get it because they got something else out of the song and that’s what music is all about - interpretation," she said. Regarding her songwriting inspirations, she said, "Well lately, I’ve been writing a lot of fictional songs. I think that maybe because of how introspective this album is. It’s almost refreshing to write about something outside of me." When asked how she is coping during quarantine, she said, "I have my on and off days. But I’d say 70% up! On a massive plus side, as I’ve been incredibly in touch with my feelings because of lockdown, I’ve made leaps and bounds of progress in therapy. I’ve discovered so much about myself that I think would’ve taken me substantially longer if I wasn’t forced to be in my own company so much." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels empowering mostly. I feel as though I have a lot of control that artists of different generations maybe didn’t have. Also, I wouldn’t have been able to be the type of artist I am if it was in a different time period. Since I’m indie, so much of my discovery comes from online, so my career relies heavily on the Internet." She listed Chris Stapleton as her dream collaboration choice in music. "Chris Stapleton, hands down. To me, he’s the pinnacle of a singer/songwriter. It’s all about the music for him and I love that. I think he’s a breath of fresh air to the music scene," she said. Devlin shared that she would love to collaborate with electronic star Gareth Emery again. "I had so much fun working with him. It would be a pleasure to do it again," she exclaimed. For her fans, she concluded about Confessional, "Just a big massive thank you. I didn’t know how being so vulnerable would go. Like, what would I have done if all I got was negative feedback from being my authentic self? Luckily that’s not the case and I’ve received almost all love! So thank you to everyone who has taken the time to listen and get to know me, it means more than you’ll ever know." Read More: Confessional by Janet Devlin earned a favorable review from On the song selection for the new CD, she said, "This was quite a tricky process actually, I wrote a minimum of three songs for every topic. This was to ensure that I could maintain the journey of an album - the ups, downs, and different moods. So once or twice I had to sacrifice a few songs that I loved because they didn’t marry with the album journey."She listed "Better Now" as her personal favorite song on the album. "I know it’s bad but I love the fact that the irony in the track is oftentimes missed. The song is actually about how there is no such thing as 'better now' for someone who has ongoing mental health issues. I’m better than I was but it’s an everyday thing. When people say “oh but you're fine now” it makes me laugh because they don’t really see the effort that goes into not acting out anymore. But it makes me happy as well when people don’t get it because they got something else out of the song and that’s what music is all about - interpretation," she said.Regarding her songwriting inspirations, she said, "Well lately, I’ve been writing a lot of fictional songs. I think that maybe because of how introspective this album is. It’s almost refreshing to write about something outside of me."When asked how she is coping during quarantine, she said, "I have my on and off days. But I’d say 70% up! On a massive plus side, as I’ve been incredibly in touch with my feelings because of lockdown, I’ve made leaps and bounds of progress in therapy. I’ve discovered so much about myself that I think would’ve taken me substantially longer if I wasn’t forced to be in my own company so much."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels empowering mostly. I feel as though I have a lot of control that artists of different generations maybe didn’t have. Also, I wouldn’t have been able to be the type of artist I am if it was in a different time period. Since I’m indie, so much of my discovery comes from online, so my career relies heavily on the Internet."She listed Chris Stapleton as her dream collaboration choice in music. "Chris Stapleton, hands down. To me, he’s the pinnacle of a singer/songwriter. It’s all about the music for him and I love that. I think he’s a breath of fresh air to the music scene," she said.Devlin shared that she would love to collaborate with electronic star Gareth Emery again. "I had so much fun working with him. It would be a pleasure to do it again," she exclaimed.For her fans, she concluded about Confessional, "Just a big massive thank you. I didn’t know how being so vulnerable would go. Like, what would I have done if all I got was negative feedback from being my authentic self? Luckily that’s not the case and I’ve received almost all love! So thank you to everyone who has taken the time to listen and get to know me, it means more than you’ll ever know.": Confessional by Janet Devlin earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about janet devlin, Album, Confessional, chris stapleton janet devlin Album Confessional chris stapleton