Country star Jamie O'Neal chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single "The World Goes On," which was co-penned by O'Neal, Shaye Smith, and Ilya Toshinsky. "It has been a really fun project. A lot of people have been responding well to the song, and I am glad to have something new out. It feels like the right time," she added. O'Neal shared that she is excited for her upcoming studio album this fall, which will include new renditions of her hit songs, as well as six new songs. " For young and aspiring country artists she encouraged them to be true to themselves. "Don't try to emulate anybody else," she said. "The reason the other artists made it in the first place such as Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert is because they are so unique. Find your voice, figure out what your message is, and who your audience is and what you want to tell them." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's different. I like it since I love learning things such as graphic arts and re-doing a lot of things for myself. I like going in real-time and seeing who is listening to my song. I find the digital age very interesting and fascinating." She listed Keith Urban as her dream male duet choice in country music. "I would love to sing with Keith Urban. I've always loved his voice. He is amazing," she said. If she weren't in music, she listed interior design and photography as her alternate career choices. "I love photography and graphic arts. That's a lot of fun for me," she said. She spoke highly about the passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age. "It's so important. We have been fighting for that for years," she said. "I really respect those that go to Washington, DC, that fight for the rights of singer-songwriters." O'Neal defined the word success as "being able to have people know who you are, and relate to your songs. She acknowledged that in the beginning, quarantine was difficult for everyone. "Everything was changing all the time, and while the first month felt like I was in a catatonic state, as I came out of that, it was all about being creative. I rewrote this song to fit what was going on during this quarantine. I've always loved this song and I feel like everyone needs a message of hope right now, myself included. I felt good about it and that other people can relate to it," she said. "The World Goes On" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "I really hope the fans find hope and strength in the song, and I hope it helps them through the tough times," she concluded. "I hope the fans stay strong and believe that God will get us through this. Eventually, we will get our lives back."