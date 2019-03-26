Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Jamie Hannah chatted with Digital Journal about his breakthrough single "Sound of My Youth." Hannah opened up about the impact of technology on the music scene. "'Sound of My Youth' is a very special track to me," he said. "Please share it with your friends, your family, your dog, and anyone else you may love. Hopefully, the three different versions will allow you to attach emotionally to the song in different ways. Dance to it in the shower, or cry on your sofa – I really hope you all love it." 2019 will be a busy year for him. He will be performing at pride events, festivals and his first tour as a support act will be announced this week. "The next single 'House of Truth' with Boy George is ready to go, and an incredibly exciting video is under wraps to shoot for that. Then I'’ve just got to do the finishing touches to my EP before releasing it later this year too," he said. Hannah noted that his musical inspiration comes from many sources. "The music comes from anywhere at any time, even a certain sound from a train or siren. I have to carry a recorder and notebook to capture the sounds. I trained as a classical singer at the Royal College of Music and I realize what a great legacy that was as I studied many of the great composers - their music, harmonies and song structures that I often find a few bars from Handel creeping into my pop songs," he explained. He continued, "I guess the lyrics come from themes and emotions from things I have experienced and feel strongly about. More contemporary artists that inspired me include Tracy Chapman, Elton John, Anthony and the Johnsons, but the list is endless." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, he said, "Changes have come, and will continue to come, very fast to our industry. Music has become an everyday commodity for all, but with this comes its own problems. Technology is great for the everyday listener, on the train or as you're walking to work because it has become so accessible – as music should be, as it is integral for us all." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "While writing a song, I still use a piano or a guitar, or play phrases on my saxophone. Lyrical ideas I scribble in a notebook or on my laptop. Of course, when it comes to producing my music – technology is essential. One of my band members uses an Ableton software to trigger sounds during my live setup." "I use Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to always keep interacting with my fans and keeping them in the loop on what I'm up to," he added. Hannah listed Elton John, Ariana Grande, and Florence + The Machine as his dream collaboration partners. "While I was recording with Boy George we would sing bits together and that was very surreal. I was also lucky enough to sing as part of a small backing group for Kylie Minogue for a number of her Christmas shows. That was incredible," he said. For aspiring musicians, he said, "Everyone's opinion is subjective. My grandmother always used to say 'what's for you won't go by you.' The music industry certainly isn’t going anywhere. Just keep creating, keep vibing with other creatives. Success is relative and will always come to the people who give everything their best shot. Have faith in your talent, and don't give up. We're all in this together." "Sound of My Youth" is available on On his debut single "Sound of My Youth," he said, "The song is about memories of a first love. The overpowering emotion of that first love and the breakup of the relationship was quite overwhelming. I was also lucky enough to sing as part of a small backing group for Kylie Minogue for a number of her Christmas shows. That was incredible," he said.For aspiring musicians, he said, "Everyone's opinion is subjective. My grandmother always used to say 'what's for you won't go by you.' The music industry certainly isn't going anywhere. Just keep creating, keep vibing with other creatives. Success is relative and will always come to the people who give everything their best shot. Have faith in your talent, and don't give up. We're all in this together.""Sound of My Youth" is available on iTunes and on Spotify