Country music fans and listeners of singer-songwriter James Wesley are in for a treat. On June 30, he will be performing at the 150th anniversary of the Flagpole Festival in Kansas.
Mound Valley is sponsoring a fundraiser in an effort to raise money for the Flagpole Festival this summer. Wesley will be joined by country musician Chris Golden (the son of Country Music Hall of Famer William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys).
For more information on the 150th Flagpole Festival this June, visit its Facebook page.
As Digital Journal previously reported, on March 9, Wesley sang on an airplane for Southwest Airlines passengers. They were entertained by Wesley singing "Johnny B. Goode," a classic rock and roll tune by Chuck Berry.
To learn more about country sensation James Wesley, check out his official Facebook page.