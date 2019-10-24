Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Long Island singer Jame Salvato chatted with Digital Journal about his 2020 "Best of Long Island" nomination for "Best Singer from Long Island." He shared that his future plans are to stay busy and active. "My plans include many things, like the colors of the ever-changing chameleon, so are the projects coming in the near future. There are lots of good surprises on the way. I am hoping everyone will enjoy what's in store this upcoming year." Salvato offered his advice for hopefuls that would like to audition for any talent shows. "Always remain humble and true to yourself," he said. "Sadly, artists seem to alter their outlook/demeanor based on their personal experience they may have, or because they don't achieve the fame they anticipated immediately." "Patience is definitely a virtue, especially when it comes to this or any field. Don't let anyone attempt to put you down regardless of how you may sound. If you decide a change is to be implemented, be sure it is for the right reasoning. That it is going to contribute to your growth and overall positivity as a performer. Keep going, this is a life long journey. Your journey," he elaborated. ".Try to not let the critics harden you by possible rejection. You may face it at some point in your career. But by coming back the next time, and having a 'never say never' attitude, that is what will catch their attention. Believe it or not, it's not always based solely on how you sound, but how you react as well," he said. A few years back, in 2018, Salvato was the winner of "Best Singer From Long Island" in the "Best of Long Island" competition. "To win 'Best of Long Island' last year was one of the greatest moments in my musical career. It opens doors to other opportunities that may have never opened, or may have taken longer to do so," he said. "I am honored and very thankful to be a part of the 'Best of' family.I am also very thankful to know that everything they do in regards to this competition has a significantly positive impact on the community and its businesses. Rock on," he added. To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition, or to vote, check out the official Best of Salvato also opened up about auditioning for The Voice. "Auditioning for The Voice is probably one of the greatest experiences one could hope for as a musician. You get to see and learn so much going on behind the scenes you might never have if you weren't involved. It's a first hand look into what is expected in the industry and what it takes to be at your best," he said.He shared that his future plans are to stay busy and active. "My plans include many things, like the colors of the ever-changing chameleon, so are the projects coming in the near future. There are lots of good surprises on the way. I am hoping everyone will enjoy what's in store this upcoming year."Salvato offered his advice for hopefuls that would like to audition for any talent shows. "Always remain humble and true to yourself," he said. "Sadly, artists seem to alter their outlook/demeanor based on their personal experience they may have, or because they don't achieve the fame they anticipated immediately.""Patience is definitely a virtue, especially when it comes to this or any field. Don't let anyone attempt to put you down regardless of how you may sound. If you decide a change is to be implemented, be sure it is for the right reasoning. That it is going to contribute to your growth and overall positivity as a performer. Keep going, this is a life long journey. Your journey," he elaborated.".Try to not let the critics harden you by possible rejection. You may face it at some point in your career. But by coming back the next time, and having a 'never say never' attitude, that is what will catch their attention. Believe it or not, it's not always based solely on how you sound, but how you react as well," he said.A few years back, in 2018, Salvato was the winner of "Best Singer From Long Island" in the "Best of Long Island" competition. "To win 'Best of Long Island' last year was one of the greatest moments in my musical career. It opens doors to other opportunities that may have never opened, or may have taken longer to do so," he said."I am honored and very thankful to be a part of the 'Best of' family.I am also very thankful to know that everything they do in regards to this competition has a significantly positive impact on the community and its businesses. Rock on," he added.To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition, or to vote, check out the official Best of Long Island website More about James Salvato, Long island, Singer, the voice, best of long island James Salvato Long island Singer the voice best of long island