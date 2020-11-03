Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Long Island singer James Salvato chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2021 "Best of Long Island" nomination. On life during the quarantine, he said, "Thankfully, I have been doing all I can to make sure I stay healthy and safe during this Quarantine. Also, being there for my Mom who is 75 if she ever needs any help." He shared that he auditioned for The Voice for this season twice. "After the first audition I had done, they got back to me and set another date for a second audition. Thankfully, it went very well. They told me they really enjoyed what I had to offer, and would like me to come back again for next season. I can't begin to express how thankful I was to hear that but the words." On his future plans, Salvato said, "My plans include a new CD I am working on to put out hopefully by next June. It will be nine original songs, four of which I have just finished writing. Another future endeavor I took part in thankfully resulted in the winning of four music awards: Best Country Song, Best Easy Listening, Best Soft Rock, and Best Rock Song categories." He listed the following artists as his personal favorites: Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Beatles, Billy Joel, Queen, Journey, Foreigner, and Styx. "What I love most about them is how they created the music they did. Their songs not only filled the human spirit but also inspired generations to come. There is not a single genre that I can't say they weren't influenced by these legends," he said. For people during the quarantine, he said, "The best advice I can give is to do your best to stay safe, healthy, and focused on the goals you have. As strange as it is what I am about to say, is that this downtime can be utilized to produce and hopefully achieve those projects that contribute to your future. Those which you may not have gotten to otherwise (ex: painting, drawing, music, dancing, and cooking) may supply the much-needed distraction and hopefully keep one from constantly thinking about all the what-ifs that are in existence at this moment." "One of my own pet peeves I have is the more positive energy you interject into something that may be negative. Keeps it from occupying the much-needed space in the Attic (your head) if you know what I mean," he added. James Salvato James Salvato He is in the running for "Best Singer from Long Island," a category that he has won once in 2018. "This is my fifth nomination. It is a true honor to be nominated once again in 2021 in the Singer category for 'Best of Long Island.' I can't begin to explain how great it is to sing these songs that bring us hope. Those which you may not have gotten to otherwise (ex: painting, drawing, music, dancing, and cooking) may supply the much-needed distraction and hopefully keep one from constantly thinking about all the what-ifs that are in existence at this moment.""One of my own pet peeves I have is the more positive energy you interject into something that may be negative. Keeps it from occupying the much-needed space in the Attic (your head) if you know what I mean," he added.