Grammy-nominated artist James Bay will be kicking off his tour on Sunday, March 3. He will be joined with singer-songwriter Noah Kahan.
On March 3, Bay will be playing the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will wrap up on April 3 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Noah Kahan will serve as his special musical guest.
Bay will be performing two back-to-back shows at New York's iconic Beacon Theatre on March 12 and 13, 2019.
On Friday, February 22, Bay released his new single "Peer Pressure" with Julia Michaels via Republic Records, which is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It was produced by Joel Little.
This summer, Bay will be joining pop superstar Ed Sheeran on his European stadium tour.
