Atlantic recording artist Jake Troth chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "It Is As If" and his upcoming tour.

On the song selection of his debut album, he said, "Although I write the songs, I actually get a lot of help from my team at Atlantic. After I chose the artistic direction I wanted to move into, we decided together what songs made the final album. They all needed to feel singular and cohesive, despite being written and created over the span of years. Also, I asked myself, 'Can I grab a guitar and play this song for someone in front of me and it hold up to the feeling of the recording?'"

At the moment, he listed "We Pavement" as his personal favorite song on the album.

Troth worked on this album with Dave Cobb as his producer. "It was like playing in a championship game after practicing and scrimmaging for seven years straight. Just an absolute dream," he said.

On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "Ali G once said, 'Tech-mology... what is it?' It's everywhere, including the bedroom."

Regarding his upcoming tour, he said, "On this tour, I'm getting to perform these songs in the manner in which I wrote them: solo on guitar in an intimate space. You can expect the unforgettable."

On being an artist in this digital age, he responded, "I don't know any other ages so I guess it feels chill. And scary."

For his fans, he concluded about his debut album IT IS AS IF, "See you on the road."