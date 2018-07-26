Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro chatted with Digital Journal about his concert tonight at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. He continued, "I want everybody to have a good time tonight. I want them to walk out after the show smiling. The best thing about being a ukulele player is that audiences from all over the world have such low expectations about the ukulele, and when they walk away, they feel good about it. We have a brand new album The Greatest Day coming out on August 31, so we will be doing a lot of new songs from that album." Shimabukuro shared that he is a big fan of The Beatles, and he enjoys performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," which was penned by George Harrison. "I am a huge Beatles fan, but I have felt the biggest connection with George Harrison. He had such a passion for music," he said. On his songwriting inspirations, Shimabukuro said, "Just everyday life. I have been very fortunate." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Shimabukuro said, "I think technology is great. It makes the music so accessible to people. I think that it's a great way for new artists to get discovered. I discover new music these days on iTunes and some of these other platforms. It is fascinating, and I am very grateful. Technology is a very powerful tool. It is just fantastic." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, Shimabukuro said, "I use my phone to record Voice Memos. Back in the day, I would call my answering machine at my house, and I would sing the melody into the answering machine, so when I would go home, I would get it recorded. Now, I make videos of myself playing, as a reference. That has been so handy. If you have an idea for a song, you can actually record it in your laptop, and the sound is quite decent. 