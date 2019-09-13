Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Event producer Jake Resnicow unites the world's most diverse pride lineup on one stage: Bette Midler, Kygo, Cirque du Soleil, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Brandy, Conchita Wurst, STOMP and Beyonce's Chris Grant. On his future plans, he said, "I'm so proud we raised over $500,000 to benefit several phenomenal LGBTQ organizations, including LIFEbeat, The Trevor Project, Stonewall Gives Back Initiative and GLAAD. WorldPride was one of my biggest accomplishments of my career. I'm now planning several unique events in the coming months that I’m very excited about, as well as Pride 2020," he said. Bette Midler performing at NYC WorldPride Michael Poselski "Nightlife allows me to express my creativity and create safe spaces for our community to connect, engage and be free," he said. "We all live stressful lives and have become 24-hour workaholics so we all need a place to let loose and experience the extraordinary. My role as an event producer is to take you on a journey into a world of love, happiness, and fantasy." Resnicow continued, "The nightlife industry is extremely competitive. The key to keeping your guests wanting more is including them in the experience, and making it something they'll remember and be a part of for a long time." "I'm all about the 'wow' factor and offering new and exciting experiences including diversity in talent, music, decor, venue, theme, and special effects. Even at the biggest events, I make sure that each party still retain a personal touch," he added. When asked what fuels his passion to be in the nightlife industry, he said, "My passion is fueled by the positive feedback I receive after all my events. It makes me feel good to know when someone acknowledges that they had the best time and that motivates to work even harder for the next one." Resnicow revealed that a typical day in his life entails the following: "engaging with my creative team, ambassadors, charitable organizations, and bookers to scout new locations for upcoming events as well as calls with agents to book new DJs and performers." "I am 100 percent hands-on every event that I produce. I am fortunate to have an amazing team. I have lots of ideas and things I want to accomplish, but my team has allowed me to do things I dreamt up," he said. On the future of nightlife with the rise of the millennials, he said, "Millennials value experiences over things and look to events as a powerful way to connect. Online interaction will never replace face-to-face. I look to create fully immersive experiences that incorporate all five senses: sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. To learn more about event producer Jake Resnicow, check out his official website and Facebook page