Special By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music New York - Pop singer-songwriter Jake Miller sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to his headlining concert in New York City on April 28. "The tour has been amazing. The shows are getting bigger and the fans have been so passionate. It has been beautiful," he acknowledged. Miller had nothing but the greatest remarks about Logan Henderson joining him on tour with him as his special musical guest. "Logan is such a great guy. We've only gotten closer on this tour. He is a great friend and great musician," Miller said. He revealed that at the moments he does not have any plans to tour Europe, however, he is "definitely going back there." "It was my favorite month of my life going to Europe," he said. Miller wrote "Wait for You" since "it's about waiting for somebody who is not ready to be in a relationship." "If you love them enough, then you'll wait for them to be ready," he explained. "It is fun, dynamic, happy and sad, all at the same time," he added. He feels positive about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators. "I work with so many amazing songwriters," he said. "They write hit songs and they can barely pay rent. They are struggling, and that's really sad since they are the people that drive the industry." On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "It feels cool, weird and different, all at the same time. It has never been easier to reach out to your fans but it has never been harder to stay relevant since there are tons of artists releasing new music each day. It keeps you on your feet." For Miller, it was a "great" experience to have Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles join him in the "Overnight" music video. Over the years, Miller has played multiple shows at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. "The Paramount is sick," he admitted. "The Paramount is a big and great venue. Long Island fans are great." While he does prefer bigger venues, Miller feels that he puts on a good show regardless of the concert setting: big, small or intimate. "I am always putting on the best show I possibly can and that's all that matters to me," he said. Throughout his career, he has managed to stay close to his family and friends. "That's what has defined me," he said. "That's who I am." He defined the word success as "being happy" and staying connected with his family and friends, as well as keeping his head on his shoulders. For his dedicated fans, Miller shared his appreciation. "Thank you for always riding with me. They have been with me through the ups and downs," he said. To learn more about Jake Miller and his music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed On headlining at Irving Plaza, Miller said, "It feels amazing. This is our first time performing at this venue. This venue is awesome and the fans will pack it out. "I am always putting on the best show I possibly can and that's all that matters to me," he said.Throughout his career, he has managed to stay close to his family and friends. "That's what has defined me," he said. "That's who I am."He defined the word success as "being happy" and staying connected with his family and friends, as well as keeping his head on his shoulders.For his dedicated fans, Miller shared his appreciation. "Thank you for always riding with me. They have been with me through the ups and downs," he said.To learn more about Jake Miller and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page