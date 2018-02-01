Email
Jacob Young to perform at Feinstein's 54 Below in New York City

By Markos Papadatos
New York - Jacob Young, who plays Rick Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful," will show his New York fans and listeners his singing talent on April 17, 2018 at Feinstein's 54 Below.
An Emmy-winning actor, Young will be joined by fellow musician and actor, Emmy nominee Scott Reeves (General Hospital, The Young and The Restless and Nashville), with special musical guest Emily Reeves. It will be an acoustic country rock music show, where each performer will be doing a set from their upcoming country albums.
This marks Young's first show in New York since his Broadway debut in Beauty and the Beast as Lumiere. He will be performing original country tunes that he performed in Las Vegas.
On the other hand, Scott Reeves is a singer-songwriter and was one half of the country duo Blue Country. He tours with the stars of General Hospital as part of the rock group Port Chuck. Reeves will be joined by his daughter, country songstress Emily Reeves.
In this acoustic show, country music listeners and soap opera fans will not want to miss the opportunity to see two of their favorite actors in an intimate setting, as they leave their "drama" behind, and showcase their sincere country storytelling abilities.
Digital Journal selected Jacob Young as the "One to Watch" in country music in 2018, thus making him a double threat in the entertainment industry (singer and actor). He chatted with Digital Journal about his new country single.
Jacob Young's single "Better Than a Love Song" is available on iTunes. The song garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was described as "incredible."
For more information on their upcoming country show in April, check out the Feinstein's 54 Below website.
