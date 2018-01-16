Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music Jacob Young, acclaimed actor of "The Bold and The Beautiful," chatted about his love for music. He opened up about his new country single "Better Than a Love Song." For Young, performing at the Young added, "I want to let everybody know that I am here to stay. I'm not trying to prove anything, but I want people to know that music is truly in my heart, and I'm passionate about it. I'm not going to stop doing it, and it's just going to keep growing." He revealed that he will have a new song out in the near future, as well as a new EP. "The song is already finished," he hinted. "In a lot of ways, I feel it is even better than this song! It is so traditional, poignant and beautiful. You can play it over and over again without getting tired of it." In country music, Young listed such iconic artists as Keith Whitley, George Strait and Waylon Jennings as his biggest musical influences. "I love a lot of old country music, and a lot of the new songs," he said, about his eclectic musical taste. On the impact of technology on the country music scene, he said, "Technology changes the industry every year. It's crazy. It's so much faster now. It used to take forever to get one song written, tracked and then vocals, mixed and mastered. In Nashville, you can get that done in a matter of days." Young acknowledged that lately he has seen a resurgence of vinyl. "I love the idea of being able to have that novelty of having it on vinyl. People have caught on. That is definitely something I'm going to do once I have the EP printed. I would definitely like to throw something on vinyl, for anybody who wants to add it to their collection," he said. He credits his family for being major inspirations in his songwriting and he expressed his gratitude towards his family, especially his wife, for all of her support. "My wife, specifically, has been so supportive of this. She has been saying it for so many years, since I've been writing songs around the house for years," he said. Young listed country singers Carrie Underwood and Margo Price as his dream female duet choices. "Carrie would be cool, and I'm interested in Margo for her unique sound," he said. "There is a lot of love that went into this song and this EP that is coming out," he said, for his fans. "Give it a chance! Take a listen to it. Look forward to a lot more music from me." The Emmy-winning actor defined success as "Being able to do what you love." "Success is not a monetary thing or a get rich thing. The most rewarding portion is being able to perform music, and it doesn't matter if it's five people or 2,000 people listening to you perform, that to me is success," he said. Read More: Digital Journal reviewed " "Better Than a Love Song" is available on Regarding the idea for his new song, "Better Than a Love Song," he said, "In my opinion, we took songs that are famous love songs, and we noted the fact that we are better than a love song. There is no song that can be compared to this kind of love! We decided to try it out, and the first verse flew off. The first verse came together in a few minutes, and we knew we had something there. We knew it was a good commercial song, and we are really happy with how it turned out."For Young, performing at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this past September was an incredible experience. "It was great and so much fun. The South Point has an old school, proper showroom," he said. The most rewarding portion is being able to perform music, and it doesn't matter if it's five people or 2,000 people listening to you perform, that to me is success," he said.