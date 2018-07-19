Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Emmy winner Jacob Young (Rick Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful") chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors in the music world, which will include a new EP, and more films. Young acknowledged that he does have enough material for a full album, but right now he is focusing on the EP, which will include the four songs ("Better Than a Love Song," "Fool For You," " From all these aforementioned songs, Young listed "Fool For You," as his favorite tune, at the moment. "I feel so connected to everything that I am writing, but with 'Fool For You,' that is my fastest-growing song to date, and it just keeps growing," he said. "It does not connect with today's country music in any way. It was a very simple, early country song. It is really interesting how everybody is drawn to it. I love infusing the '90s county feel since that is the country music that I grew up on." Jacob Young singing live at Rockwell's Gary Hahn This past April, Young performed at Young participated in his first CMA Music Fest this year in Nashville, and he acknowledged that it was a "great time." "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect, but there was so much love there, and so much love for country music," he said. This year's Mother's Day holiday was quite special for Young since he celebrated the 11 year wedding anniversary with his wife, Christen. "This year's Mother's Day holiday also coincided with my grandmother and my sister's birthday. It was a special day for us. It was a lovely anniversary," he said. Now that he has launched into more of the film world, his dialogue workload per day has lessened, as opposed to learning 40 to 80 days of script a night. "Working in film, eight pages is a luxury. It is nice to be able to do only have to deal with eight pages of dialogue, even though it takes the same amount of time to do that," he said. When asked if his scripts are digital or hard copy formats, Young responded, "There are always hard copies available, especially in daytime. Several years ago, I started reading my scenes digitally," he said. Young had also nothing but the kindest remarks working with four-time Emmy winner Susan Flannery (Stephanie Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful), who played the Forrester matriarch for 25 years on The Bold and The Beautiful, prior to retiring from the daytime soap in 2012. "Susan was amazing, not only as an actress but as a director on the show. She was always so readily available and a trusted friend and an ally. I could ask her anything, and we had a really wonderful connection. She is an amazing talent," Young said. The Emmy award-winning actor revealed that his forthcoming acting project Faithfully, where he stars alongside actress Christa B. Allen, will be out on February 1, 2019. "I am also producing my own materials that I am passionate about. Look for updates very soon about a project that is really poignant, and it is part of my morals, and the things I believe in. I can't wait to share it with everybody," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "I really appreciate all of their support. I hope they continue to support me in the next phase of my career. My biggest dream is that they continue to follow me." His latest single "American Way" is available on To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jacob Young and his music, follow him on "I have been putting some songs out there," he said. "I am currently writing, and I want everybody to get an idea of what I sound like. I want people to listen to the songs a couple of times before I release an album. The Emmy award-winning actor revealed that his forthcoming acting project Faithfully, where he stars alongside actress Christa B. Allen, will be out on February 1, 2019. "I am also producing my own materials that I am passionate about. Look for updates very soon about a project that is really poignant, and it is part of my morals, and the things I believe in. I can't wait to share it with everybody," he said.For his fans, he concluded, "I really appreciate all of their support. I hope they continue to support me in the next phase of my career. My biggest dream is that they continue to follow me."His latest single "American Way" is available on iTunes To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jacob Young and his music, follow him on Twitter