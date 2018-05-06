Young announced via a tweet
that he will be going out on the road this summer with singer-songwriter Mark Castrillion. He previously updates his fans on his status on The Bold and The Beautiful
.
In the meantime, Young is working on a film project in New Mexico, where he is reunited with actress Alexa Havins (where they both starred as a couple on the soap opera All My Children
).
On Sunday, June 10, 2018, Young will be a part of the 2018 CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, where he will be at Roper booth signing autographs and taking pictures at 10:15 a.m.
Last month, Young, Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves performed an intimate, acoustic show at Rockwells
in Pelham, New York.
Jacob Young, Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves at Rockwell's
Gary Hahn
.