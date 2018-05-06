Email
article imageJacob Young announces summer touring plans, CMA Fest appearance

By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Music
Jacob Young (known for his role as Rick Forrester in "The Bold and The Beautiful") will be hitting the road this summer to promote his music.
Young announced via a tweet that he will be going out on the road this summer with singer-songwriter Mark Castrillion. He previously updates his fans on his status on The Bold and The Beautiful.
In the meantime, Young is working on a film project in New Mexico, where he is reunited with actress Alexa Havins (where they both starred as a couple on the soap opera All My Children).
On Sunday, June 10, 2018, Young will be a part of the 2018 CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, where he will be at Roper booth signing autographs and taking pictures at 10:15 a.m.
Last month, Young, Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves performed an intimate, acoustic show at Rockwells in Pelham, New York.
Jacob Young Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves at Rockwell s
Jacob Young, Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves at Rockwell's
Gary Hahn
To learn more about singer-songwriter Mark Castrillion, check out his website.
For more information on actor and musician Jacob Young, follow him on Instragram and Twitter.
Read More: Jacob Young's single "Fool For You" garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.
More about Jacob Young, Cma, Actor, Singersongwriter, The Bold and the Beautiful
 
